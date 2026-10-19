The Paradise OTT Release: When and where to watch Nani, Kayadu Lohar starrer action drama online

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, was released in theaters on September 24, 2026. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set to make its OTT debut soon. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch The Paradise

The Paradise is set to premiere on Netflix on October 22, 2026. The makers have officially announced the streaming date. In addition to the original Telugu version, the film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Here’s the post:

Official teaser and plot of The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows the struggles of Savaari, a marginalized nomadic tribe living in a slum and deprived of basic rights, identity, and recognition. The community lives under the control of feudal landlord Shikanja Malik, with Sammakka being one of the few people willing to challenge his authority.

When Sammakka's son, Jadal, returns home, he draws inspiration from his mother's courage and takes up the fight for his community's recognition and dignity. His demand for basic identity documents threatens the ambitions of Shikanja's son, Vikram, triggering a fierce conflict involving rival factions, manipulation, and powerful forces determined to stop the movement.

As tensions escalate and the community's future hangs in the balance, Jadal leads a determined fight against the Malik family. The struggle takes a heavy emotional toll, but the Savaari eventually gain official recognition as citizens. Despite a heartbreaking personal loss, Jadal succeeds in securing the dignity and recognition his people have long sought, bringing the story to a bittersweet yet hopeful conclusion.

About The Paradise

The Paradise stars Nani in the lead role, alongside Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Vishika, Krishna Teja, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and others in key roles. Keerthy Suresh and Sathyaraj make special appearances.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is co-written by Odela and Vinay Sagar Jonnala. SLV Cinemas has produced the film, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the soundtrack and background score. CH Sai has handled the cinematography, and Navin Nooli has taken charge of the editing.

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