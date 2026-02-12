The Paradise Postponed: After Peddi, Nani starrer skips March release, movie to hit screens on August 21, 2026

Nani and director Srikanth Odela had earlier announced their film, The Paradise, describing it as a massive action flick. Initially, the makers revealed that the movie would release in theatres on March 26, 2026. However, it has now been officially postponed to August 21, 2026.

Nani starrer The Paradise postpones release

In a recent update on social media, the makers announced that the film will now hit the big screens on August 21 this year. Sharing the announcement, they wrote, “Mere Pyaare Paradise Waasiyon - Jadal Zamana From Aug 21. The Paradise GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 21st, 2026. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.”

Here’s the official post:

Sharing the new release date, the film’s director Srikanth Odela said, “I don’t want to rush. I need some time to deliver it.”

Earlier, the movie was set to clash with Peddi in theatres, as both films were eyeing a March 2026 release. However, after the Ram Charan starrer was postponed to April, the Nani-led film also moved away from its previous date. Coincidentally, this also pulls the film out of a potential clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 26.

More about The Paradise

The Paradise is an upcoming action thriller starring Nani in the lead role. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film features the Hi Nanna actor in a violent avatar, reportedly playing a fierce leader of an underprivileged sect fighting for citizenship and challenging systemic oppression.

Apart from Nani, actors Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others play key roles in the film.

Nani’s work front

Nani was last seen in director Sailesh Kolanu’s action crime drama, HIT: The Third Case. It marked the third installment in the HIT Cinematic Universe, following the films led by Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. With Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, the movie ended with a post-credit scene setting up a fourth installment starring Karthi.

Looking ahead, Nani is set to collaborate with They Call Him OG director Sujeeth for an action film. The upcoming project is said to be part of the expanding cinematic universe that connects OG and the Prabhas-starrer Saaho.

