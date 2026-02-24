The Paradise Single OUT: Nani celebrates his 42nd birthday as he transitions into a fearsome avatar with Aaya Sher

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, is slated for release on August 21, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the film’s first single, celebrating the Natural Star’s 42nd birthday.

The Paradise First Single: Nani turns fearsome for Aaya Sher

Taking to his official social media handle, Nani shared the track Aaya Sher from The Paradise. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Thank you to each one of you for showering such immense love on me and raising me as your own. With gratitude. Presenting you Aaya Sher. The Paradise.”

The actor also lauded director Srikanth Odela and musician Anirudh Ravichander for the track. He said, “When two mad boys get on a mission. This is how it explodes.”

Watch the song here:

The song Aaya Sher is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his third collaboration with Nani after successful ventures like Gang Leader and Jersey. The Telugu version of the track is sung by Addula Jangireddy and Arjun Chandy, with lyrics penned by Kasarala Shyam Kumar.

More about The Paradise

The Paradise is an upcoming action thriller starring Nani in the lead role. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film features the Hi Nanna actor in a violent avatar, reportedly portraying a fierce leader of an underprivileged sect fighting for citizenship and challenging systemic oppression.

Apart from Nani, actors Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others play key roles in the film.

Earlier, the movie was set to clash in theatres with Peddi, as both films were eyeing a March 2026 release. However, after the Ram Charan starrer was postponed to April, the Nani-led film also moved from its previous date. Coincidentally, this also removes the possibility of a clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 26.

Nani’s upcoming movie

Nani is next set to appear in the lead role in the stylish gangster romantic action film titled Bloody Romeo. Directed by OG fame Sujeeth, the upcoming movie will also be part of the shared universe of They Call Him OG and Prabhas’ Saaho.

