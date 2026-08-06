The Paradise Teaser: Nani holds back nothing in gritty fight for homeland; Film out on September 24

Nani starrer The Paradise has been awaiting a major update for quite some time, and the makers have finally unveiled it with a confirmed release date. The gritty action thriller is set to hit the big screens on September 24, 2026. Alongside the announcement, the makers have released a striking teaser.

The Paradise Teaser

The 1-minute and 42-second teaser introduces the story of a man fighting against the injustice faced by his people and homeland. As he chooses to stand up against his tyrannical oppressors, Jadal emerges as both a leader and a symbol of resistance, setting the stage for an intense and large-scale conflict.

Watch the teaser here:

The Paradise teaser is packed with high-octane action and also offers glimpses of Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others in pivotal roles.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film features music and background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The makers had earlier released the film's first single, Aaya Sher.

The film was initially slated for release in March 2026 before being rescheduled to August 21, 2026. It has now been postponed once again and is set to release on September 24, 2026.

Nani’s work front

Nani was last seen in the lead role in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was the third installment in the HIT franchise and starred Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, with Adivi Sesh reprising his role as KD. It also featured a cameo appearance by Karthi, hinting at the franchise's next chapter.

The actor is also expected to headline the action entertainer Bloody Romeo , directed by OG filmmaker Sujeeth. However, reports suggest the project could be delayed, with the director likely to begin work on OG 2 before moving forward with the film.

In addition, Nani is set to present Nithiin's upcoming film Alias Rukmini as a producer. Directed by Muralikanth, the film's glimpse was recently unveiled online.

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