The Paradise Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to read before watching Nani starrer action thriller film

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, was released in theaters on September 24, 2026, after multiple postponements. Directed by Srikanth Odela, let’s take a look at what the netizens have to say about the film.

The Paradise Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user shared their review of The Paradise, calling the first half average and the second half below average. They rated the film 2/5 overall.

Another netizen criticised director Srikanth Odela’s execution, questioning some of the film’s scenes and pointing out what they felt were inconsistencies in the storytelling. They specifically mentioned the scene involving crows and the climax featuring a dog taking away a child, expressing disbelief over how such sequences were presented.

Meanwhile, a third person rated The Paradise 2.5/5 and praised Nani’s performance, calling it one of his best as always. However, they felt that the screenplay was not up to the mark and found Anirudh Ravichander ’s background score irritating at times. They also felt that a few unnecessary scenes could have been trimmed.

At the same time, they praised the interval sequence as an absolute mass moment and called the Aaya Sher song outstanding. Despite appreciating Nani ’s performance, they felt that the film was a misfit for the actor and concluded that it was not a particularly decent watch.

A 4th person highlighted that the title card itself keeps the excitement going, while praising Mohan Babu’s screen presence as crazy.

Here are the reactions:

More about The Paradise

Set in 1980s India, The Paradise follows the Savaari, an underprivileged tribal community denied identity, citizenship, land, and official documentation. Living in an isolated settlement under the control of the powerful feudal monarch Shikanja Malik, the community struggles to survive within an oppressive system.

At the heart of the story is Jadal, a man focused on protecting his people and simply surviving. However, as he witnesses the exploitation and denial of their basic rights, he is gradually pushed into a position of leadership.

What begins as a struggle for recognition and identity eventually grows into a larger fight against the system that has kept the Savaari powerless, transforming Jadal from a survivor into a man willing to challenge the authority controlling his people’s lives.

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