The Pet Detective OTT Release: When and where to watch Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran’s action comedy online

The Pet Detective, starring Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran, was released in theaters on October 16, 2025. After its theatrical run, the movie is now finally arriving on OTT. Here are its streaming details.

When and where to watch The Pet Detective

The Pet Detective is scheduled to release on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming on November 28, 2025. The official update was shared by the platform on its social media handle, which read, “Ultimate Comedy Festival - Pet Detective premieres 28th Nov on ZEE5.”

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of The Pet Detective

The Pet Detective follows the story of Tony Jose Alula, a private detective who takes over his father Jose Alula's failing detective agency. Since the agency mostly receives cases involving missing pets, Tony eventually earns the title “Pet Detective.”

Despite having no interest in detective work, Tony accepts the job to impress his love interest, Kaikeyi's father, an army veteran. Meanwhile, their former schoolmate Rajath, now an inspector, is also determined to win Kaikeyi over.

Hoping to earn her hand in marriage, Tony longs for a big case while he continues investigating missing pets. However, things take a serious turn when he unexpectedly finds himself pursuing a sinister crime far more grim than anything he has handled before.

The film explores whether Tony is able to use his skills to solve the case and how these events impact his personal life.

Cast and crew of The Pet Detective

The Pet Detective stars Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The cast also includes Vinay Forrt, Vinayakan, Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir, Bhagath Manuel, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Shobi Thilakan, Sunny Wayne (in a cameo), and several others in key roles.

The action-comedy venture is directed and co-written by Praneesh Vijayan along with Jai Vishnu. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Sharaf U Dheen under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Sharaf U Dheen Productions.

The film's musical tracks and score are composed by Premam fame Rajesh Murugesan, with cinematography handled by Anend C. Chandran. Additionally, Mukundan Unni Associates director Abhinav Sunder Nayak serves as the editor.

