The Pet Detective OTT Release: When and where to watch Sharaf U Dheen’s Malayalam action comedy online

Sharaf U Dheen’s Malayalam action comedy, The Pet Detective, is all set for its OTT debut. After a successful theatrical run, the film will premiere on Zee5 on November 28, 2025, giving viewers the chance to stream the movie from the comfort of their homes. Directed by Praneesh Vijayan and co-written with Jai Vishnu, the film marks Sharaf U Dheen’s debut as a producer.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir, Bhagath Manuel, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Shobi Thilakan, Nishanth Sagar, and P.P. Kunhikrishnan. Sharaf plays Tony Jose Alula, a young man deeply in love with Kaikeyi, portrayed by Anupama Parameswaran. To win over her strict father, Tony takes up a job as a pet detective.

Here’s what to expect from the plot

What begins as a simple case of lost pets soon spirals into an unexpected adventure. Tony finds himself entangled with an international mafia, facing dangerous situations mixed with comedy and chaos. The film blends action and humor effectively, making it a light-hearted entertainer for Malayalam cinema fans.

Critics praised the film for its performances, especially Sharaf U Dheen, Joemon Jyothir, and Anupama Parameswaran. The humor, music, screenplay, editing, and direction by Praneesh Vijayan were also highlighted in positive reviews. The film received a U certificate from the CBFC in India and a 12A rating from the BBFC in the UK, noting moderate violence, threats, some injury details, and implied strong language.

Originally scheduled to release on April 25, 2025, the film was postponed to October 16, 2025, to avoid clashing with the movie Thudarum. It released in India and on limited screens in the UK, Ireland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain on the same day. The theatrical success of the film has now paved the way for its OTT release, making it accessible to a wider audience.

