The Pet Detective Review: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama's entertaining comic caper loses rhythm midway

The Pet Detective, starring Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, was released in theaters on October 16, 2025. Directed by Praneesh Vijayan, the movie is now available for streaming on ZEE5.

If you're planning to watch the movie on OTT this week, here's Pinkvilla's review for you to check out.

The Plot

The Pet Detective follows the story of Tony Jose Alula, a private detective who takes over his father Jose Alula's failing detective agency. Since the agency mostly handles missing-pet cases, Tony eventually earns the title of “Pet Detective.”

Despite having no interest in detective work, Tony accepts the job to impress his love interest, Kaikeyi's father, an army veteran. Meanwhile, their former schoolmate Rajath, now an inspector, is also determined to win Kaikeyi over.

Hoping to earn her hand in marriage, Tony longs for a big case while continuing to investigate missing pets. However, things take a serious turn when he unexpectedly finds himself pursuing a sinister crime far grimmer than anything he has handled before.

The film unfolds around whether Tony can use his skills to solve the case and whether he manages to win Kaikeyi's heart and hand.

The Good

The Pet Detective starts off with an entertaining premise. The film treats its plot like a comic book, with narration that takes absurd turns, fitting well into the narrative.

With such a premise and concept, the movie makes a fresh attempt at exploring humor with a sense of absurdity. The humor lands well at moments with its witty and slapstick elements, even if it becomes convoluted after a certain point.

While the humorous elements keep the film entertaining, the second half does lose its strong footing. However, the final act manages to save it.

Although the narration and execution work well, the technical aspects shine, especially the brilliant music. Additionally, the crisp and sharp editing, along with engaging performances, make it a perfect watch for OTT.

The Bad

Even though The Pet Detective stays true to its premise, the screenplay takes a hit, especially in the second half. While the first half is engaging and quirky, the latter half loses momentum and becomes somewhat exhausting.

This lack of consistent writing and pacing causes the film to lose its rhythm midway, even though it starts off strong.

Moreover, the character depth and emotional range are limited to a certain extent, particularly for Anupama Parameswaran's character, who needed more space. Despite the actress' potential to shine, the writing seems to lack a clear perspective for her character.

The Performances

The Pet Detective relies heavily on the performance of lead actor and co-producer Sharaf U Dheen. Known for his comedic timing, the actor delivers with confidence, embracing both comedic and heroic moments.

Additionally, Joemon Jyothir and Vinay Forrt provide some entertaining moments with their performances.

Watch the trailer for The Pet Detective:

The Verdict

The Pet Detective is an entertaining and enjoyable movie meant for a leisurely watch. While the film may not remain memorable for its narration, it offers enough fun to qualify as a decent one-time watch.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Is Spirit team stopping Prabhas from making public appearances to avoid leaking new look? Here's what we know