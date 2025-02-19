The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj FIRST look out; Rishab Shetty embodies the powerful warrior king
Makers of Rishab Shetty starrer The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have unveiled the first look of the movie. Check it out.
National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty will be soon bringing to life the valiant and brave life of the warrior king of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie directed by Sandeep Singh. The first look of the upcoming project has been unveiled now and it speaks everything about charisma and royalty.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the director himself dropped some powerful first-look posters of the forthcoming film The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It featured Rishab Shetty, dressed in royal robes fit to the era of the historical time, standing before a gigantic idol of a goddess.
Check it out here:
At first glance, the poster emoted vibes of power and bravery, befitting the majestic king of India. Coinciding with the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj himself, the filmmaker expressed excitement about the upcoming cinematic venture.
An excerpt from Sandeep’s long caption read, “On the 395th Birth Anniversary of the greatest warrior king, #ThePrideOfBharat #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj, we proudly present the first look, showcasing the strength and devotion of the legendary king who changed the destiny of the entire continent .”
For the unversed, this epic saga of bravery, honour and home rule will be hitting the theaters on January 21, 2027.
Meanwhile, for Rishab Shetty, this is not the first time where he will be playing a character of so much historical and mythological prominence. Well, the actor will also bring up a larger-than-life role of Lord Hanuman in Prashanth Verma’s movie Jai Hanuman.
Other than that, he has also been training and shooting extensively for the prequel of his film Kantara, named Kantara: Chapter 1.
