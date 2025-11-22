The Raja Saab 1st song: Prabhas’s stylish and swag-filled dance banger titled Rebel Saab to drop on Nov 23

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is slated to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti/Pongal next year. Now, the makers are gearing up for a massive treat, as the first single titled Rebel Saab has been confirmed to release on November 23, 2025.

The Raja Saab 1st single: Rebel Saab to release on November 23

The makers of The Raja Saab recently shared the official update via their social media handle, along with a promo. The team captioned it, “SWAG & ENTRY LEVEL. PAN INDIA NO.1... Enjoy the #RebelSaab Promo Treat.” The full song, composed by Thaman S, will be released at 6:11 PM.

See the post here:

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is an upcoming Telugu-language film starring Prabhas in the lead role. The story follows a young man willing to take up any easy scheme to swindle money and lead a prosperous life.

Hoping to overcome a financial crisis, he decides to sell an ancestral property, only to discover that the house is haunted by its patriarchal former owner, his late grandfather. The narrative revolves around whether he manages to escape the horrific events that follow.

Alongside the Rebel Star, the movie features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. Actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and several others play pivotal roles. Directed by Maruthi, the film was initially expected to release on December 5, 2025, but was later postponed due to pending work.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies

Prabhas is currently working on his period action drama Fauji, directed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi. The film features the actor as an Azad Hind soldier during the British India era.

The movie is said to explore an alternative reality linked to an actual historical event. With internet sensation Imanvi playing the female lead, the film also features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will soon begin shooting for his highly anticipated cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will star Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj alongside him.

