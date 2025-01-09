The Raja Saab actress Nidhhi Agerwal faces cyber harassment and receives life threatening messages, registers a case

Nidhhi Agerwal has earned a special place among audiences after locking in back-to-back mega projects with actors like Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan. Besides this, the diva also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, where she frequently keeps her fans updated on the latest happenings in her life.

Yet again, Nidhhi has found herself in the spotlight, but for rather upsetting news. The diva has been facing cyber harassment for quite some time now, and she has finally decided to come forward and register a case against the perpetrator.

As per GreatAndhra, the actress has lodged a complaint against the online abuser with the Hyderabad police’s cybercrime department, providing sufficient proof and other evidence.

In her complaint, Nidhhi highlighted that the perpetrator harassed her with life-threatening messages, some of which also targeted her family.

Moreover, the abuser sent her derogatory messages and threatened her reputation with false allegations.

She said, “The Instagram user threatened to kill me and targeted my reputation with baseless accusations and defamatory language.”

Coming back to her work front, she is all set to star in two big projects: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

With such strong co-actors, the diva is expected to floor everyone with a spectacular performance. Despite the strong hype, her look from either of these projects has yet to be unveiled by the makers.

In other news, just some time back, Nidhhi was rumored to be getting hitched to actor Silambarasan TR.

However, her team was quick to respond and dismiss all such buzz as nothing but pure gossip.

