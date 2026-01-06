The Raja Saab: Cast, Censor Certificate, plot and everything you need to know about Prabhas’ fantasy horror comedy

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. Ahead of its release, the film has been certified by the CBFC, with its official runtime and certification now revealed.

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to have a runtime of over 3 hours

According to the CBFC censor report, The Raja Saab has a runtime of 3 hours and 9 minutes. With the minor deletion of a violent scene, the film has been certified U/A by the Censor Board.

With the movie set to release during Sankranti this year, fans are gearing up to celebrate the Baahubali actor in theatres with festive fervour.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab follows the story of a young man who is willing to take up any easy scheme to swindle money and live a prosperous life. In an attempt to make quick cash, he decides to sell his grandfather’s ancestral property, only to discover that the house is haunted by its former patriarch, his late grandfather. The narrative revolves around whether he manages to escape the horrific events that follow.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and several others in key roles.

Earlier, the makers unveiled another single from the movie titled Nache Nache, composed by Thaman S. The track is a remix of the song of the same title originally created by Bappi Lahiri, with the Saaho actor and his co-actresses looking glamorous as they dance vibrantly.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Prabhas is currently filming his cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is touted to feature the Rebel Star as an unhinged and angry IPS officer who is framed for a crime he did not commit, prompting him to take matters into his own hands and bring down an international crime syndicate.

With Triptii Dimri making her South Indian debut with the film, it also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has also wrapped up the shoot for his film Fauzi, directed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi.

