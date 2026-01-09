The Raja Saab Cast Fees: How much remuneration did Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and others receive? REPORT

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 9, 2026, today. As the fantasy horror comedy hits the big screens, let’s take a look at how much the main cast received as remuneration for the film.

The Raja Saab: How much remuneration did Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, and others receive?

According to a report by News18, Prabhas is said to have received a sum of Rs 100 crore. While speculation suggests that the actor usually takes home around Rs 150 crore as remuneration, it appears that he decided to take a pay cut for this fantasy horror comedy.

Meanwhile, Times Now reports that Sanjay Dutt received Rs 5 crore for his role as Kanakaraju in the movie, while Boman Irani took home Rs 1 crore.

Moreover, one of the leading actresses, Malavika Mohanan, reportedly received Rs 2 crore, while Nidhhi Agerwal is speculated to have earned Rs 1.5 crore, and Riddhi Kumar earned Rs 1 crore. Earlier, the film’s director Maruthi had revealed to Great Andhra that he had received a pay of Rs 18 crore for working on the movie for 3 years.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a fantasy horror comedy that chronicles the life of Raja, a young man who lives with his grandmother, Gangamma. His grandmother suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and remembers only Raja and her missing husband, Kanakaraju.

Haunted by memories of her husband in her dreams, Raja becomes determined to find his whereabouts and give his grandmother the closure she deserves. In the process, he stumbles upon a clue that leads him to a mysterious and haunted mansion.

When Raja realizes that Kanakaraju is the malevolent spirit residing in the mansion, the spirit uses its powers of mysticism and hypnotism to trap him. Whether Raja manages to escape from the spell forms the crux of the story.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies

Prabhas is currently working on the cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film features the Rebel Star as an angry young police officer who is wrongfully convicted and must take down an international crime syndicate.

With Triptii Dimri playing the role of his wife, the film also features Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key roles. Additionally, Prabhas has wrapped up the shoot of his period action drama Fauzi.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by (News18 and TimesNow). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Parasakthi: Everything to know about Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan’s historical drama - Censor certificate, cast, plot