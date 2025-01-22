The Raja Saab: Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas and Maruthi's movie gets leaked online; video goes viral

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. While fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the movie on the big screen, a key action scene from the Maruthi directorial has been leaked online. The video is now going viral across social media platforms.

In the clip, Malavika Mohanan can be seen fighting goons while wearing a pink outfit. The video showcased her performing the scene while being suspended from a harness for safety purposes. Not just that, the video also showed the actress jumping from atop a board and kicking her opponents.

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, a photo of Nidhhi Agerwal from the sets of The Raja Saab was leaked online. However, the actress clarified via her social media handle that it was from an ad shoot. She wrote on X, "Hi fam! This is not a leaked photo from #TheRajaSaab movie... it’s from an ad shoot I have done... We will come with updates very soon; trust me, it’s worth waiting for."

Take a look at her post below:

The release of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has been delayed from its initial release date of April 10. The new release date is yet to be confirmed, and the makers plan to begin full-scale promotions closer to the movie’s launch.

Directed by Maruthi, this upcoming romantic horror comedy might feature Prabhas in dual roles. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal play the female leads in the film.

The music for the movie is composed by Thaman S, who has created a range of tracks, including an introductory song, romantic duets, and an energetic special number. In a recent interview, Thaman hinted at a possible audio launch in Japan and mentioned being asked to create Japanese versions of the songs, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in the movie Kalki 2898 AD. In the Nag Ashwin directorial, he shared screen space with Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

