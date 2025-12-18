The Raja Saab: Nidhhi Agerwal rescued from crowd at chaotic song launch event - WATCH

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of Prabhas and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer, The Raja Saab, hosted a grand song launch in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The event was attended by scores of excited fans who flooded the popular mall just to get a glimpse of their favorite stars. However, things took an ugly turn when some of the attendees got overexcited. The result- the actress was manhandled and had to be rescued from the crowd by security personnel.

Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at The Raja Saab song launch

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The film is gaining momentum with every passing day, and the buzz around it has kept the audience hooked. On Wednesday, a grand event was hosted in Hyderabad to launch the song Sahana Sahana. The event was attended by the film’s team, including actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan. Everything was running smoothly until some fans decided to create a ruckus.

Soon after the smooth launch turned into a chaotic event. Worried about the safety of the popular South Indian actress, security guards were deployed to rescue Agerwal and escort her to her vehicle. In a viral video, she can be seen getting manhandled by the crowd. The diva was visibly uncomfortable with the mismanagement and seemed like she was also hurt by all the tugging and pushing.

Watch viral video:

Soon after the videos went viral online, people slammed the management for their failure to handle the crowd, which compromised the safety of the female stars. A user stated, “It's the fault of the event organizers who failed to take security measures. Shame on the people who were part of that mob. Will they be allowed with their women surroundings like the same.” Another one expressed, “Disgusting… it will traumatize her for life.”

More about The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is an upcoming Telugu-language romantic horror comedy film. Apart from Prabhas and Nidhhi, it also stars debutant Malavika Mohanan along with Sanjay Dutt and Riddhi Kumar. According to reports, actress Nayanthara is set to make a cameo appearance in a song. The film will be released in cinemas on January 9, 2026.

