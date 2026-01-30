The Raja Saab OTT Release: When and where to watch Prabhas starrer horror comedy online after 28 days of theatrical run

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab was released in theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. Now, the movie is all set to begin streaming online, just 28 days after its theatrical release. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is scheduled to release on JioHotstar and begin streaming from February 6, 2026. The film’s listing is officially available on the app, and the streaming platform also confirmed it on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing the update, they wrote, “Mana time start ayyindhi. (Our time has started). This Feb 6th, step into the trance of the India’s Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar!”

Official trailer and plot of The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy film that revolves around Raja, a young man who lives with his grandmother. When she begins receiving visions about her husband, Raja sets out to investigate his grandfather’s past, eventually stumbling upon a haunted mansion inhabited by his grandfather’s spirit.

As Raja becomes a pawn in his grandfather’s haunting scheme, he must break free and restore balance.

Cast and crew of The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Maruthi, the Rebel Star’s movie was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under the banners of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

The film’s musical tracks and background score are composed by Thaman S, with cinematography handled by Karthik Palani. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao served as the editor.

While the movie was released in theatres with huge fanfare, it received negative responses from critics and audiences alike, which ultimately led to an underwhelming performance at the box office.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies

Prabhas is next set to appear in a lead role in the period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is expected to release in theatres during Dussehra this year.

Additionally, the actor will headline the cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The upcoming film is slated to release on March 5, 2027.

