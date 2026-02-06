The Raja Saab OTT Twitter Verdict: Here’s what netizens have to say about Prabhas starrer fantasy horror comedy

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. Now, close to a month after its theatrical debut, the film has begun streaming on JioHotstar.

If you’re planning to watch the movie online this weekend, here’s what netizens have to say about the flick.

The Raja Saab OTT Twitter Verdict

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user said that an hour into The Raja Saab, they felt the film did not deserve the hate and bashing it had been receiving from fans and actually deserved much more appreciation. However, the user questioned the way a big star was introduced, criticising a random scene that abruptly cut to a song, and compared it to the set work quality seen in Bholaa Shankar (translated from Telugu).

Another netizen wrote that they questioned director Maruthi and stated that they would rather watch a three-hour scene of Prabhas sleeping on a bed than the film. Moreover, the user criticised the film’s fight scenes and questioned the purpose of such sequences (translated from Telugu).

A third user commented that they had been watching the film for 23 minutes and were forced to take three breaks, questioning how audiences managed to sit through it in theatres (translated from Telugu).

Here are the reactions from netizens:

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy film that revolves around Raja, a young man who lives with his grandmother. When she begins receiving visions of her husband, Raja sets out to investigate his grandfather’s past, eventually stumbling upon a haunted mansion inhabited by his grandfather’s spirit.

As Raja becomes a pawn in his grandfather’s haunting scheme, he must break free and restore balance.

Apart from the Rebel Star, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Maruthi, the film was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under the banners of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Thaman S handled the musical compositions.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Prabhas is next set to hit the big screens with his period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie is expected to release during Dussehra 2026.

Additionally, the actor also has the cop action drama Spirit, which is slated for release on March 5, 2027.

