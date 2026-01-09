The Raja Saab Part 2 to be titled The Raja Saab Circus 1935, will Prabhas return? Here’s what we know

Telugu film The Raja Saab has made its way to the theaters! With anticipation high from the fans of Prabhas, the fantasy horror comedy has met with mixed reviews. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, he is joined by Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Malavika Mohanan, and Zarina Wahab in the film. Following the release of the first day shows, fans were quick to point out that the makers have already confirmed the release of the next part. The name of The Raja Saab Part 2 has been revealed to be The Raja Saab Circus 1935.

While no official release date has been confirmed as of now, it has been noted that the character of Raju, the titular role played by Prabhas, will indeed make a return in The Raja Saab Circus 1935. It is not known, however, whether the other actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, or Zarina Wahab, will be back for the sequel. The lead star will reportedly play a deadly joker in the second part.

About The Raja Saab

Zarina Wahab’s Gangamma, an Alzheimer’s patient, is cared for by her grandson Raju "Raja Saab" (Prabhas). Raju has always been a small-town boy, cunning and desperate for any money he can earn at others’ expense. As the young one caters to his grandmother’s only remaining memories of her husband and tries to dig through the truth behind his absence, he comes across some very strange secrets. It is revealed that the mighty patriarch of the family, whom everyone believed was an exorcist exiled in the past, had long passed away.

Back in Hyderabad, his grandfather’s past coincides with his return as a mysterious spirit who threatens the new heir. While Raju plans to sell off the family’s old mansion, he faces off against the spirit, and things turn on their heads. The tussle between the spirit and the cash-greedy grandson forms the crux of the story.

The Raja Saab premiered on January 9, 2026, across cinema halls in India, with a sequel confirmed to be in the making.

