The Raja Saab: Prabhas' retro style in horror comedy takes over Pongal celebrations; fans say, 'rebel is back'

The Raja Saab is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. On the occasion of Pongal, Prabhas shared his new look from the movie on his social media handle. In the poster, the actor exuded charm with his vintage and retro style.

Sharing his new look, Prabhas wrote, "Wishing you all joy and happiness this festive season... See you soon with #TheRajaSaab." Soon after he made the post, his fans took to the comment section to share their reactions.

A social media user commented, "Vintage look ra unga rebel is back to rule the world," while another wrote, "Nice look, darling."

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that the release of The Raja Saab has been postponed from its original April 10 schedule. The new release date is yet to be confirmed, and the makers are planning to begin full-fledged promotions closer to the launch.

The Prabhas starrer is an upcoming romantic horror comedy directed by Maruthi. The movie might feature the actor in dual roles. The film will star Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal as the female leads.

Thaman S has composed the film's music, which promises a variety of tracks, including an introductory song, romantic duets, a lively special number, and more. In a recent interview, the composer hinted at the possibility of an audio launch in Japan, revealing that he was asked to create Japanese versions of the songs, although this is yet to be officially confirmed. More details about the film are still under wraps.

Advertisement

Prior to this, Prabhas starred in Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi epic directed by Nag Ashwin, which featured a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. Rooted in Hindu mythology, the film reimagined elements of the Mahabharata in a futuristic setting.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab actress Nidhhi Agerwal faces cyber harassment and receives life threatening messages, registers a case