The Raja Saab: Prabhas starrer’s first single update to release in ‘style’ on November 21

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal/Sankranti next year. Ahead of its release, the makers are gearing up to unveil its first single soon.

The Raja Saab Update: Prabhas-starrer's first single to drop soon?

The makers of The Raja Saab have announced that a new update will be revealed on November 21, 2025, which will officially announce the date of the first single.

Sharing the announcement, the team wrote, “It's #RebelSaab. STYLE. SWAG. ENTRY LEVEL. Catch the STYLE tomorrow at 12 PM along with the FIRST SINGLE date.”

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is an upcoming Telugu-language movie starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film features the Baahubali actor as a young man willing to do anything to swindle money.

Hoping to overcome a financial crunch, he decides to sell an ancestral property, only to discover that the house is haunted by its patriarchal former owner. Whether he manages to escape the horrific situations that follow forms the core of the film.

Alongside the Rebel Star, the movie stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. Actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and several others play pivotal roles. The film, directed by Maruthi, features music and background scores composed by Thaman S.

Additionally, an earlier report revealed that the film is expected to receive a sequel.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas is currently working on his period action drama Fauzi, directed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi. The upcoming film features the actor as an Azad Hind soldier during the British India era.

The movie is said to explore an alternative reality linked to an actual historical event. With internet sensation Imanvi playing the female lead, the film will also feature Mithu Chakraborthy, Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will soon begin shooting for his highly anticipated cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie will star Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj alongside the actor.

