The Raja Saab Promo: Prabhas to dance it out in Bappi Lahiri’s Nache Nache remix, full track out on January 5

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, the makers have finally unveiled the promo for its next song, which will see the Darling actor shake a leg in an energetic number.

The Raja Saab promo: Prabhas to dance his heart out in Nache Nache remix

The makers of The Raja Saab recently unveiled the promo for the song Nache Nache, which is a remix of the iconic track composed by Bappi Lahiri. The upcoming number features Prabhas alongside his co-stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, all seen in glamorous avatars.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “Dear Darlings, This is our promise to you… #NacheNache will see #Prabhas bring the HIGH with his moves this Sankranthi. It will be an eye feast.”

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab follows the story of a young man willing to take up any easy scheme to swindle money and live a prosperous life. In an attempt to grab some cash, he decides to sell his grandfather’s ancestral property, only to discover that the house is haunted by its former patriarch, his late grandfather. The narrative revolves around whether he manages to escape the horrific events that follow.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and several others in key roles.

Prabhas’ upcoming projects

Prabhas is expected to return to the big screen with his period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is set in an alternative history and features the Rebel Star as an army officer in the Azad Hind Fauj.

Looking ahead, Prabhas is currently filming his next project, Spirit, a cop-action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With Triptii Dimri as the female lead, marking her South cinema debut, the makers have unveiled the first look featuring the star in a rugged, massy avatar. Actors such as Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and others also appear in key roles.

ALSO READ: Thalaivar173: Will Rajinikanth play tailor with dark past rising to save family? All we know about storyline