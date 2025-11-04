The Raja Saab release date confirmed: Prabhas starrer to hit screens on Sankranthi 2026, makers release statement

Amid growing speculation about a possible delay in The Raja Saab, the makers have officially confirmed that the film will hit theatres on January 9, 2026. Putting all rumours to rest, the production house People Media Factory issued a statement assuring fans that the film is right on schedule and will release as a Sankranthi 2026 special.

The team clarified that The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is progressing smoothly with post-production work. The makers stated, “With these extensive preparations, The Raja Saab is poised to elevate the festive spirit of Sankranthi to the next level. Director Maruthi is crafting the film as one of Tollywood’s most prestigious projects, while producer T G Vishwa Prasad is mounting it on a grand scale with uncompromised production values.”

Rumours of delay dismissed

In recent days, reports had suggested that The Raja Saab might be postponed from its planned January 2026 release. However, the official clarification has now ended all such speculation. The makers confirmed that the first copy of the film will be ready by December 25, 2025, followed by a grand pre-release event in the U.S. in December.

The statement also mentioned that VFX and post-production are progressing at a fast pace. The team is also working on an extensive theatrical rollout across all major languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie will also be released in IMAX and premium formats to offer audiences a spectacular big-screen experience.

The Raja Saab marks a much-awaited collaboration between Prabhas and director Maruthi. The film promises to show the Rebel Star in a refreshing new avatar. It features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads, while Sanjay Dutt and several others play key roles.

The music for the film is composed by Thaman S, known for his chart-topping soundtracks. Fans are eagerly waiting for the songs and promotional material, which are expected to begin rolling out soon.

