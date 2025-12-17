The Raja Saab Single Sahana Sahana OUT: Prabhas looks like a complete ‘Darling’ with melodious track and magical visuals

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti next year. Ahead of the horror romantic comedy hitting the big screens, the makers have released a new track titled Sahana Sahana from the film, composed by Thaman S.

The Raja Saab 2nd single Sahana Sahana

The 2-minute and 34-second musical number is a melodious romantic track with beautiful lyrics and a soothing treatment. The magical visuals, complemented by impressive costume design, truly tug at the heartstrings.

See the song here:

As The Raja Saab aims to evoke the nostalgia of Prabhas’ 2000s films, the Darling actor looks mesmerizing in the new song, which is crooned by Vishal Mishra. In addition, the Telugu track also features vocals by Thaman S and Sruthi Ranjani, with lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is an upcoming horror-comedy romantic musical film starring Prabhas in the lead role. Directed by Maruthi, the film revolves around a youngster who is desperate to make money and is willing to sell his grandfather’s ancestral property.

However, things take a dark turn when his grandfather’s malevolent spirit begins to lurk in the shadows, scaring him and putting his life in danger. What happens to the young man and how his life changes from that moment forms the rest of the narrative.

Written and directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, and several others in key roles.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies

After The Raja Saab, Prabhas is expected to return to the big screen with his period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is set in an alternative history and features the Rebel Star as an army officer in the Azad Hind Fauj.

The film stars Instagram sensation Imanvi as the female co-lead, alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, and several others in pivotal roles. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the makers are likely planning a release around Independence Day next year.

Looking ahead, Prabhas is currently filming his next project, Spirit, a cop-action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Marking her South Indian debut, Triptii Dimri stars as the female lead, with Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and others appearing in key roles.

