The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: It’s Prabhas vs Sanjay Dutt in mystical horror fantasy heavy on visual effects

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is slated to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti next year. Ahead of the film’s arrival in theaters, the makers have unveiled an intriguing second trailer, offering a clearer picture of the narrative.

The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: Prabhas vs Sanjay Dutt is nothing short of visual effects spectacle

The 3-minute-and-11-second trailer showcases Prabhas in a role that departs from his usual action avatar. As the film aims to present him in a more adorable and lovable manner, the fantasy horror venture establishes that it will be a Prabhas vs. Sanjay Dutt showdown.

The trailer also establishes how the characters are connected to Raja Saab’s grandfather, a malevolent spirit who uses elements of hypnotism to trap people in a never-ending trance.

By the end of the trailer, the makers seem to tease that Prabhas’ character also becomes engulfed in the trance, forcing him to balance the elements of a hero and a man possessed by the villain.

Moreover, the new trailer features brilliant background scores by Thaman S, with leading ladies Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar making glamorous appearances.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab follows the story of a young man who is willing to take up any easy scheme to swindle money and live a prosperous life.

Hoping to overcome a financial crisis, he decides to sell an ancestral property, only to discover that the house is haunted by its former patriarch, his late grandfather. The narrative revolves around whether he manages to escape the horrific events that follow.

Apart from the Rebel Star and the actors mentioned above, the film also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, VTV Ganesh, and several others in pivotal roles.

Directed by Maruthi, the film was initially slated to release on December 5, 2025, but was later postponed to Sankranti 2026.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Prabhas is next set to appear in the lead role in Fauzi. The period action drama is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and features the actor as an Azad Hind soldier during the British Indian era.

Looking ahead, the Baahubali actor is currently filming Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. According to rumors, the cop action drama’s first look is likely to be released on New Year’s Day.

