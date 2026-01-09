The Raja Saab Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan’s fantasy horror movie

Maruthi’s family entertainer, The Raja Saab, has finally hit cinemas. The Prabhas-led fantasy horror movie is currently performing strongly at the box office, with cinephiles sharing their valuable reviews on social media. Check them out!

The Raja Saab Twitter review

After much anticipation, The Raja Saab has finally arrived in theatres. The Telugu-language fantasy horror comedy film is gaining momentum, and with every passing hour, its reviews are coming in. A user penned on X (formerly Twitter), “Whistles, cheers, goosebumps — nonstop. This is how a theatrical celebration looks,” while another opined that the king has returned to his throne with Maruthi’s fantasy horror film.

Calling it a “paisa-vasool cinematic experience”, a third cinegoer stated, “#TheRajaSaab is a full paisa-vasool cinematic experience. From the first frame to the last, the movie keeps you hooked with its scale, visuals, and mass moments. #Prabhas is absolutely on fire. My rating: 9.5/10.” Another movie buff mentioned that, looking at the packed theatres, it’s safe to say that Prabhas has once again proved that he has crowd-pulling powers.

While Prabhas lovers were highly entertained with the film, there were a handful among the audience who were smitten by Malavika Mohanan’s screen presence. “Can’t stop thinking abt Malavika’s scenes in #TheRajaSaab she’s living rent free in my head,” stated a cine buff. Another was quick to mention, “I went for Prabhas but stayed for #MalavikaMohanan #TheRajaSaab truth bomb.” For the record, the movie marks Mohanan’s Telugu film debut.

Penned and directed by Maruthi, the fantasy horror comedy film is bankrolled by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. While Prabhas leads the show, he is joined by Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

Looking at the trailer of the film, many speculated that it’s a movie inspired by Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, producer T. G. Vishwa Prasad clarified that it’s a full-on horror fantasy with a completely different background story. He added, “We had to design a fantasy bringing in India’s biggest star. So, it’s significantly different from the visual elements as well as the backdrop story.”

