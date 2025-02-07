The Raja Saab: Will Prabhas' next release be pushed to Dussehra? Here's what we know

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. While fans were eagerly awaiting its release this summer, reports suggest that the film might be delayed. According to Times Now, the makers are considering a Dussehra release instead of the previously scheduled April 10.

The report suggests that Prabhas sustained an ankle sprain while filming Fauji, which led to a temporary pause in his other projects, including The Raja Saab. Originally set for release on April 10, 2025, the film now faces delays due to pending shoots and VFX work. The team is pushing forward to meet deadlines but challenges remain.

With summer no longer a viable option, the makers are considering a Dussehra release. The festive season is ideal for Tollywood films, making it a strong alternative. However, Prabhas is expected to resume Kalki 2 in the summer, so the final decision depends on his recovery and post-production progress.

Earlier, a source close to the project had already revealed to us that the Prabhas starrer had been postponed from its original April 10 release. The makers had not yet finalized a new date, and full-fledged promotions were expected to begin closer to the film’s release. However, there is no official confirmation of the delay of the horror-comedy film.

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab has been in the spotlight since its announcement. Reports suggest that Prabhas will play dual roles, with Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal as the female leads.

Currently, Prabhas is filming a period drama, tentatively titled Fauji. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie will showcase him as a British Indian soldier. He is also set to team up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit, an action-packed cop drama.

Apart from these, Prabhas has multiple projects lined up including Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and Salaar: Part 2. Additionally, he is expected to collaborate on two more films with the Salaar team and the announcement for the same was made by the makers.