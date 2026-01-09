The Raja Saab’s Nidhhi Agerwal recalls being mobbed at film’s song launch, calls it "an unfortunate incident"

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated movies of 2026. Hence, when a grand song launch of the film was hosted last month in Hyderabad, fans of Prabhas went berserk. Several viral visuals from the event showed actress Nidhhi Agerwal being escorted from the crowd to her car by security after being mobbed. Now, the actress broke the silence, calling it “an unfortunate incident.” Read on!

Nidhhi Agerwal breaks silence on being mobbed at The Raja Saab event

The makers of The Raja Saab hosted a grand event in Hyderabad on December 17, 2025, to launch the song, Sahana Sahana. As intended, scores of excited fans gathered at the popular mall for the event. But their excitement went out of control, with some creating a ruckus at the event. Things soon went out of hand, leading to actress Nidhhi Agerwal being mobbed.

Soon, social media was flooded with distressing visuals from the event. In one of them, Agerwal was seen being rescued from the crowd that went out of control. Now, in a conversation with PTI, the actress spoke about the accident.

Agerwal said, “Well, it was an unfortunate incident that took place that day.” While she would want to discuss in length about the accident, Nidhhi feels it’s not the right time to share her thoughts on the matter.

“I have so much to say about that incident, but I feel like I want to speak at the right time because it's a very sensitive topic, and anything I say can be taken out of context by people who are reading stuff and all of that. So, I will talk about it, but in some time,” added the actress.

About The Raja Saab

After much waiting, Maruthi’s The Raja Saab has finally been released in theatres. Led by Prabhas, the horror fantasy movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab playing key roles.

