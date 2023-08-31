The real reason behind Nayanthara's ABSENCE at Jawan audio launch event in Chennai

The audio launch of Jawan was as grand as one would imagine for a movie made on that big of a scale. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer's prerelease event occurred yesterday, August 30, at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. Even though the entire cast and crew of Jawan attended the big event, there was one person’s absence that was evidently noticeable.

Jawan’s female protagonist, Nayanthara, chose to skip the event. Even though fans who are aware of Nayanthara and her stance on promotions may very well know why she did not attend the Jawan audio launch, for her newer fans, the reason might still be a mystery.

Nayanthara follows a strict policy of not attending any promotional events for her films

Let's cut to the chase, Nayanthara stays away from attending the promotions of any of her movies. The actress made the decision to limit her media interactions a while ago. Of course, there is no denying the occasional media interactions Nayanthara engages in, like an interview with DD ahead of the release of her film, Connect, or another interview with the same anchor during the promotions of Kolamaavu Kokila.

In the interview that Nayanthara gave right before the release of Kolamaavu Kokila, she was joined by the film’s director Nelson Dilipkumar, music director Anirudh Ravichander, and actor Sivakarthikeyan. For context, the latter had written the lyrics for the chartbuster song Kalyana Vayasu from Kolamaavu Kokila. It also has to be mentioned that these interviews were few and far between and were rare instances of the actress engaging in public interactions.

Up until a certain point in her career, Nayanthara used to attend the promotions of her films. So, what made the actress put a full stop to these promotional activities? Nayanthara has herself answered this question. In a rare interview that Nayanthara had with Vogue India, she revealed, "I don’t want the world to know what I am thinking. I am a very private person. I am not very good with crowds. I have been misquoted and misinterpreted a lot of times. It was too much for me to handle. My job is to act. The films should speak for themselves."

The Bigil actress’ decision to not make many public appearances and limit her interviews has helped create a mystique and an incomparable aura around her.

ALSO READ: How did Shah Rukh Khan react to Atlee and wife Priya's pregnancy news? Director reveals