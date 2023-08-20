The real reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New York visit

Allu Arjun led the annual India Day Parade in New York last year. He represented the country as Grand Marshal and India's culture at its best in NYC. To recall, while holding the Indian flag in his hand, AA had said, "Ye Bharat ka tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi." This year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will headline the 41st India Day Parade in New York to celebrate India's Independence.

The Shakuntalam actress has got solid reasons for her visit to New York!

From Hyderabad to Mumbai and now New York, Samantha continues to create history and how! Touted as one of the most bankable Pan-India stars, Sam will take over the world's largest Indian Parade and is anticipated to witness the highest number of floats and marching groups ever. Yes, you read that right!

According to our sources, Samantha will be in NYC for a while as she will also be taking treatment for her autoimmune condition, Myositis, and will be back sooner. She is not only prioritizing her health but also her work equally. Known for being professional, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, before heading to NYC, attended a musical concert of Kushi. The actress along with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, left the audience mesmerized as they danced together to the title song of the film.

"Starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back to back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements," earlier, a source revealed to Pinkvilla.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi is set to release on September 1 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

