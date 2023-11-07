The Road: When and where to watch Trisha starrer crime thriller online?

Trisha Krishnan is basking in the success of her latest film Leo, which stars Thalapathy Vijay alongside her and is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film which was released on October 19th has been doing well in theaters and has gained praise from fans and critics alike.

But Leo was not the only release the actress had in October. Another crime thriller film of hers, titled The Road, also hit the big screens on October 6th. The crime thriller film is now set to have its OTT release. In the latest update, the OTT rights of the film have been picked up by Allu Aravind’s OTT platform Aha Video. It was also revealed via their social media page that The Road will be released on the platform on November 10th.

More about The Road

The Road is a crime thriller film helmed by debutant Arun Vaseegaran. The film features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Mia George, Santhosh Prathap, Vivek Prasanna, and many more in prominent roles other than Trisha.

The film has been bankrolled by AAA Films, and the music for the film has been composed by Sam CS, known for films like Vikram Vedha and Kaithi. The film received positive responses upon release, especially for Trisha’s performance.

Trisha on the work front

Trisha was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, and many more apart from the two lead actors.

The actress will next be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi, which features Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The film is currently in its production stage. It is also reported that Regina Cassandra will be playing a prominent role in the film.

Trisha is also reported to be a part of Mohanlal’s upcoming film with Jeethu Joseph, Ram: Part 1. The film features an ensemble cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Anoop Menon, Samyuktha Menon, Siddique, Vinay Forrt, and many more other than the lead actors. The actress is also set to play a prominent role in Thug Life, the reunion film of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi in prominent roles and has music composed by AR Rahman.

