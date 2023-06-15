The secrets behind Allu Arjun's latest fashion look in a beige outfit for AAA Cinemas' launch

Allu Arjun yet again surprises us with a unique fashion look and gives us enough reasons to unanimously label him Tollywood's most stylish. For the launch of his new theatre AAA Cinemas, the Pushpa star wore a statement striped blazer and pair of wide-legged trousers in beige. Styled by Ashwin Mawle, AA finished the lookout with Prada loafers and monster glasses.

Allu Arjun sure knows how to turn enough heads with his fashionable looks. Celebrity stylist Ashwin envisioned this look as an ideal Summer wear as he chose to go with linen. Giving us a winning look, this is for the first time Allu Arjun is sporting wide-legged pants to create an apt look for any formal affair. For a bit casual approach, the Pan-India star wore a pantsuit with a plain tee inside.

Allu Arjun loves experimenting with his style and this time again, he treats us with a look that is quintessentially unique. What was the idea behind his latest look? Asjwin reveals, "Wanted to keep the look very easy yet stylish, and keeping Summer in mind and the event being a big affair in the morning, we decided to opt for linen oversized look. This is something AA has not tried so far."

Allu Arjun in a custom-made striped pantsuit

On a related note, Allu Arjun launched AAA Cinemas today in Hyderabad. The cinema hall is designed keeping Allu Arjun's signature style in mind. The multiplex features five screens and the first film to be launched will be Prabhas' Adipurush.

Talking about his upcoming films, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for Pushpa 2, helmed by Sukumar. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the film targets a Summer 2024 release.

Additionally, the actor is also in talks for Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, he is yet to take a decision on doing this project. Besides, he has signed a film with Arjun Reddy actor Sandeep Reddy Vanga, to be backed by T-series. "The film will take a couple of years to take off as Sandeep Vanga has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Spirit with Prabhas to complete," our revealed earlier.



