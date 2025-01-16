The Smile Man OTT Release Date: When and where to watch R Sarathkumar starrer thriller flick

R Sarathkumar starrer movie The Smile Man hit the big screens earlier on December 27, 2024. Close to a month after its release, the movie is likely to be released on streaming space soon.

When and where to watch The Smile Man

According to a report by OTTplay, the R Sarathkumar starrer movie is slated to be released on the OTT platform, Aha Tamil. The film is notified to hit the streaming platform on January 24, 2025.

Official trailer and plot of The Smile Man

The Smile Man, starring R. Sarathkumar in the lead role, focuses on the tale of a seasoned cop, Chidambaram, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Adjusting to this newfound diagnosis, the cop learns that he has only a year left before his memory fades away entirely.

Amidst this challenging revelation, Chidambaram must also deal with a serial killer who is terrorizing the public by attacking victims in the same gruesome manner. With his illness likely to hinder him, Chidambaram must rely on his experience and wits to tackle the case and unmask the culprit. As the movie unfolds into a race against time to apprehend the killer, it also delves deep into a psychological perspective.

Cast and crew of The Smile Man

The Smile Man features R. Sarathkumar in the lead role, portraying a police officer, and marks his 150th cinematic venture. In addition to him, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sija Rose, Iniya, Suresh Chandra Menon, Rajkumar, George Maryan, Baby Aazhiya, Kumar Natarajan, Gopi Gpr, and many more.

The movie is directed by Syam and Praveen, with Gavaskar Avinash crafting the musical tracks and score. The screenplay is written by Kamala Alchemis, while the cinematography and editing are handled by Vikram Mohan and Sam Lokesh, respectively. Upon its release, the movie received generally mixed reviews.

Looking ahead, R. Sarathkumar is set to appear in a key role in the Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa.

