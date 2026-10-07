The Traitors Telugu Full Contestants List: Chinmayi Sripaada to Harsha Vardhan, meet all 20 participants of Teja Sajja’s show

The Traitors Telugu is an upcoming reality TV show that will feature Hanu-Man actor Teja Sajja as its host, marking his debut as a reality show presenter. If you are planning to watch the show from its premiere on October 15, 2026, here’s the complete confirmed list of its contestants.

The Traitors Telugu: Meet 20 celebrity contestants of the Teja Sajja-hosted show

Chinmayi Sripada : A playback singer, voice-over artist, and entrepreneur who is a household name across South Indian cinema.

2. Harsha Vardhan: A veteran actor widely recognized for his work in Telugu cinema and television.

3. Pragathi Mahavadi: A well-known character actress who frequently appears in roles across Telugu movies and TV serials.

4. Shreedevi Chowdary: An actress, producer, and fashion personality who also owns a production banner.

5. Nikhil Vijayendra Simha: A popular digital creator, host, and podcaster.

6. Vidyullekha Raman: A comedy actress who has delivered several comic performances in both Telugu and Tamil films.

7. Vishnu Oi: A young actor famous for his humorous roles in popular movies like Taxiwala and MAD.

8. Shravya Varma: A celebrity stylist, costume designer, and film producer who has styled top-tier Tollywood stars.

9. Dr Meghanath Reddy: A consultant anaesthesiologist who represents an unexpected entry into reality TV.

10. Mouneesha Chowdary: A digital content creator, model, and reality TV personality.

11. Sweekar Agasthi: A music composer, singer, and guitarist famous for film scores.

12. Ashika Padukone: A television actress who has headlined multiple daily soaps across Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada TV channels.

13. Varsha D'Souza: A digital star who found widespread popularity through her viral Telugu web series, short films, and social media content.

14. Pranav: A rapper, lyricist, and singer known for his unique style of blending classical Telugu poetry into modern hip-hop music.

15. JSS Vardhan: An audio engineer, keyboardist, and music composer.

16. Rahat Achanta: A young business professional, entrepreneur, and startup founder.

17. Gaurav Sunil: A YouTuber and digital creator known for his relatable comedy sketches.

18. Sai Ronak: A film actor who has worked as a leading man and supporting actor across Telugu cinema.

19. Puppala Dhanunjaya (Dhanu Dio): A massive gaming creator boasting millions of digital followers.

20. Phalguni Bangera: A professional dancer and choreographer who has worked on several major film projects in the Telugu entertainment industry.

The Traitors revolves around hidden identities, with contestants divided into two groups: Innocents and Traitors. While the Innocents must identify the Traitors among them, the Traitors have to remain undetected while eliminating their opponents.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Jailer 2: Did Rajinikanth starrer makers cut 100 mins from its runtime of more than 4 hours? Here’s what we know