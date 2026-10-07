The Traitors Telugu Full Contestants List: Chinmayi Sripaada to Harsha Vardhan, meet all 20 participants of Teja Sajja’s show
HanuMan actor Teja Sajja is all set to debut as a host on OTT with the reality TV show The Traitors Telugu. Here’s the complete list of the confirmed contestants.
The Traitors Telugu is an upcoming reality TV show that will feature Hanu-Man actor Teja Sajja as its host, marking his debut as a reality show presenter. If you are planning to watch the show from its premiere on October 15, 2026, here’s the complete confirmed list of its contestants.
The Traitors Telugu: Meet 20 celebrity contestants of the Teja Sajja-hosted show
- Chinmayi Sripada: A playback singer, voice-over artist, and entrepreneur who is a household name across South Indian cinema.
2. Harsha Vardhan: A veteran actor widely recognized for his work in Telugu cinema and television.
3. Pragathi Mahavadi: A well-known character actress who frequently appears in roles across Telugu movies and TV serials.
4. Shreedevi Chowdary: An actress, producer, and fashion personality who also owns a production banner.
5. Nikhil Vijayendra Simha: A popular digital creator, host, and podcaster.
6. Vidyullekha Raman: A comedy actress who has delivered several comic performances in both Telugu and Tamil films.
7. Vishnu Oi: A young actor famous for his humorous roles in popular movies like Taxiwala and MAD.
8. Shravya Varma: A celebrity stylist, costume designer, and film producer who has styled top-tier Tollywood stars.
9. Dr Meghanath Reddy: A consultant anaesthesiologist who represents an unexpected entry into reality TV.
10. Mouneesha Chowdary: A digital content creator, model, and reality TV personality.
11. Sweekar Agasthi: A music composer, singer, and guitarist famous for film scores.
12. Ashika Padukone: A television actress who has headlined multiple daily soaps across Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada TV channels.
13. Varsha D'Souza: A digital star who found widespread popularity through her viral Telugu web series, short films, and social media content.
14. Pranav: A rapper, lyricist, and singer known for his unique style of blending classical Telugu poetry into modern hip-hop music.
15. JSS Vardhan: An audio engineer, keyboardist, and music composer.
16. Rahat Achanta: A young business professional, entrepreneur, and startup founder.
17. Gaurav Sunil: A YouTuber and digital creator known for his relatable comedy sketches.
18. Sai Ronak: A film actor who has worked as a leading man and supporting actor across Telugu cinema.
19. Puppala Dhanunjaya (Dhanu Dio): A massive gaming creator boasting millions of digital followers.
20. Phalguni Bangera: A professional dancer and choreographer who has worked on several major film projects in the Telugu entertainment industry.
The Traitors revolves around hidden identities, with contestants divided into two groups: Innocents and Traitors. While the Innocents must identify the Traitors among them, the Traitors have to remain undetected while eliminating their opponents.
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