The Traitors Telugu OTT Release: When and where to watch HanuMan actor Teja Sajja’s debut show as host online

The Traitors Telugu is an upcoming reality TV show that will feature Hanu-Man actor Teja Sajja as its host, marking his debut as a reality show presenter. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show and its OTT release.

When and where to watch Teja Sajja-hosted The Traitors Telugu

The Traitors Telugu is set to premiere on the OTT platform Prime Video. The reality show will begin streaming on October 15, 2026. The official release date was announced by the makers through an announcement video.

Here’s the trailer:

Hosted by Hanu-Man actor Teja Sajja, the series will bring together 20 contestants from different walks of life for a game built around alliances, deception, and betrayal. The show marks Teja Sajja’s first stint as a reality show host.

Unlike a conventional reality competition, The Traitors revolves around hidden identities, with contestants divided into two groups: Innocents and Traitors. While the Innocents must identify the Traitors among them, the Traitors have to remain undetected while eliminating their opponents.

In the trailer, Teja Sajja sets the tone for the game with observations about human nature and deception. The actor says, “Everybody in the world are good people, until an opportunity to deceive arrives. For love, power, war and victory, deception has not changed even if eras have.”

He concludes, “It is easy to spot an enemy, but what about a traitor who acts like a friend? If you cheat one person, it’s deception, but if you do that to everyone, it’s a game. Trust is uncool, deception is the new rule here.”

The Traitors Telugu is the latest regional adaptation of the global reality franchise, which has been adapted in more than 30 countries. The format was previously adapted in Hindi, with the Indian version having completed two seasons.

The Telugu edition will consist of 10 episodes and will stream over four weeks, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 12 noon IST. The show will be available in Telugu with English subtitles.

Teja Sajja’s work front

Following the release of Mirai in 2025, Teja Sajja is set to headline Zombie Reddy NXT LVL , the sequel to his horror-comedy zombie film Zombie Reddy. Directed by Suparn S. Varma, the film also features Kannada superstar Upendra and Shanaya Kapoor in key roles.

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