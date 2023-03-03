The Untold Story of India’s Independence: A.R. Murugadoss’ ‘August 16, 1947’ gets an official release date

The makers of the Independence epic, ‘August 16, 1947’ have unveiled a new intriguing poster of the film. Starring Gautham Karthik, Revathy, and Pugazh, August 16 1947, is set to release worldwide on April 7th. One can see, the poster celebrates patriotic vigour, as it showcases the lead actor with breathtaking period imagery.

The film tells a story of our freedom struggle that apparently we have neither seen nor heard of before. A.R. Murugadoss' latest venture proves his knack for picking up original stories with a universal theme.

Produced by A.R. Murugadoss along with Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, ‘August 16, 1947’ has been in the buzz since its inception for its storyline. The film will arrive in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and English.

August 16, 1947 Release Date

The makers of the film released a 1-minute 42-second teaser in 2022 which narrates the story of a village in Tamil Nadu where one brave man battles evil British forces.

“August 16, 1947” is an A.R. Murugadoss production, presented by Purple Bull Entertainment, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary and co-produced by Aditya Joshi.

Directed by NS Ponkumar, the film releases worldwide on 7th April 2023.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and RRR team receive standing ovation from the audience at special screening in the US; PICS