The Village OTT release: When and where to watch Arya starring horror-thriller online

Arya's upcoming horror series, The Village, is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 24, 2023. The series trailer was released in Mumbai on November 17, 2023, and the trailer of the series gives an adrenaline-rushing, goose-bump-inducing trailer that not only leaves viewers biting their nails in fright but also heightens their anticipation for the series.

The trailer introduces viewers to a family of three who go on a road trip. However, their trip takes a terrifying turn when they enter a village infested with monstrous mutants. Gautham, played by Arya, must join forces with three locals to rescue his wife and daughter, who have been taken captive by the mutants. The trailer ends with a group of mercenaries entering the village, retrieving something long forgotten.

The series is set to be a spine-chilling ride through an eerie forest, petrifying tunnels, and an abandoned village. Will Gautham be able to save his family and escape this nightmarish village alive?

Check out Arya’s The Village trailer below

The cast and crew of Arya’s The Village

The Village is made under the banner of a Studio Shakthi production, the series is produced by B. S. Radhakrishnan and written and created by Milind Rau, with co-writers Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan. The series stars popular Tamil actor Arya in the lead, alongside a versatile ensemble cast featuring Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani S.S., John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

Upcoming projects of Arya

Arya takes on a significant role in the Telugu film Saindhav which is said to be Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film is scheduled to release on January 13, 2024, and the teaser promises to electrify fans with its intense action sequences.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, and others star in Saindhav. Venkat Boyanapalli is the mastermind behind the production, while Santosh Narayanan's musical brilliance adds to the film's appeal.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde embraces autumn mood wearing a pineapple-printed sweater vest amid London vacay