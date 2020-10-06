  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Theaters to not reopen in Tamil Nadu anytime soon, says TN minister Kadambur Raju

This comes after Central Governemnt’s recommendation to the states to reopen the theatres from October 15.
492 reads Mumbai
Theaters to not reopen in Tamil Nadu anytime soon, says TN minister Kadambur RajuTheaters to not reopen in Tamil Nadu anytime soon, says TN minister Kadambur Raju
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when movie buffs and theatre owners were waiting for the Tamil Nadu government to come up with a date to reopen the theaters, Minister Kadambur Raju has now announced that the theatres in Tamil Nadu will not be opened any time soon. This comes after Central Governemnt’s recommendation to the states to reopen the theatres from October 15. 

It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Government has granted permission to resume with the shooting of films earlier last month. The government has also granted permission to resume the post-production work of films a couple of months back. Shootings of several Tamil films including Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva are yet to be started, while shooting of films including Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor and Ayalaan, Thala Ajith starrer Valimai directed by H Vinoth have started.

Also Read: Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman to be released on OTT platform on Ayudha Pooja?

Since the state of Tamil Nadu has been recording thousands of positive cases of COVID 19 every day, the permission to reopen theaters has been denied. With at least 5,000 fresh cases being reported every day the number of active COVID 19 cases in the state has crossed 6 lakh, while more than 50,000 active cases are still being treated. The total number of people who succumbed to the virus in the State so far stands at 9,846. Even after the central government has started to lift the lockdown, the state continues to be in lockdown with some relaxations.

Credits :The Times Of India

You may like these
After major lockdown relaxations, Tamil Nadu Government grants permission for shootings to resume
TFDC chairman Ram Mohan Rao on resumption of films’ shooting: It is unlikely to start anytime soon
Tamannaah Bhatia shares a message after her COVID 19 diagnosis; Samantha, Kajal & others react to the post
Singer Sunitha REVEALS she had tested positive for COVID 19; Says she has recovered now
Tamil producer V Swaminathan passes away due to COVID 19
Kollywood actor Karunas under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement