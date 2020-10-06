Theaters to not reopen in Tamil Nadu anytime soon, says TN minister Kadambur Raju

This comes after Central Governemnt’s recommendation to the states to reopen the theatres from October 15.

At a time when movie buffs and theatre owners were waiting for the Tamil Nadu government to come up with a date to reopen the theaters, Minister Kadambur Raju has now announced that the theatres in Tamil Nadu will not be opened any time soon. This comes after Central Governemnt’s recommendation to the states to reopen the theatres from October 15.

It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Government has granted permission to resume with the shooting of films earlier last month. The government has also granted permission to resume the post-production work of films a couple of months back. Shootings of several Tamil films including Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva are yet to be started, while shooting of films including Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor and Ayalaan, Thala Ajith starrer Valimai directed by H Vinoth have started.

Since the state of Tamil Nadu has been recording thousands of positive cases of COVID 19 every day, the permission to reopen theaters has been denied. With at least 5,000 fresh cases being reported every day the number of active COVID 19 cases in the state has crossed 6 lakh, while more than 50,000 active cases are still being treated. The total number of people who succumbed to the virus in the State so far stands at 9,846. Even after the central government has started to lift the lockdown, the state continues to be in lockdown with some relaxations.

Credits :The Times Of India

