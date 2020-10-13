Theatres in Tamil Nadu to reopen by the end of October: TN Minister Kadambur Raju

While the central government granted permission for the theatres to reopen, it was stated that the state governments can decide on the same considering the situation of pandemic.

In what looks like an exciting piece of news to the fans of cinema, it looks like the theatres in Tamil Nadu will be reopened by the end of this month. During an interaction with the media, TN Minister Kadambur Raju hinted at the reopening of theatres by this month-end. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made. During his last interaction, the minister stated that the theatres in the state will not be reopened anytime soon.

During the interaction, he said that he will be heading to Chennai on October 19 and he will have a meeting with TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the Association of theatre owners. He added that there are chances for the theatres to be opened on October 20 or 23. While revealing the news, Raju stated that the Tamil Nadu government will follow all measures to carefully unlock the theatres including imposing restrictions for the number of people in theatres.

Also Read: Bomb threat issued to Dhanush; Search operation conducted at his residence

It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Government has granted permission to resume with the shooting of films earlier last month. The government has also granted permission to resume the post-production work of films a couple of months back. Shootings of several Tamil films including Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva are yet to be started while shooting of films including Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor and Ayalaan, Thala Ajith starrer Valimai directed by H Vinoth have started.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Galatta Media

Share your comment ×