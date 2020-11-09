Theatres in Tamil Nadu to reopen; Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Oh My Kadavule Dharala Prabhu re release

Kollywood films which received a huge blow when the lockdown was imposed are getting re release in cinema halls as TN reopen theatres.

After being shut down for nearly eight months, the theatres in the state of Tamil Nadu are finally all set to reopen on November 10th. The state government has advised the theater association to run theatres with only 50 percent occupancy. While the government has not yet issued a go ahead for new films to release, the theatres in the state are rerunning old hit films and the ones that had good run before the lockdown was imposed.

While it was expected that there will be new released in theatres during Diwali, the government has not permitted for new films to be released until further notice. Among the Kollywood films which received the blow due to lockdown, the three most talked about ones are Oh My Kadavule, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Dharala Prabhu. All the three films are getting a rerun after the theatres open tomorrow for public. It was also reported earlier that Baahubali franchise will also get a re run in Tamil Nadu’s theatres.

The most awaited Kollywood films to hit the big screens are, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master which has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Though some films like Soorarai Pottru and Mookuthi Amman have opted to release directly on OTT platforms, several other films like Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram, Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor are expected to hit the big screens as soon as everything is settled down.

Credits :DT Next

