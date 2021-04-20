Theatres in Telangana to be shut down from tomorrow; Vakeel Saab’s screening to continue till this weekend
Following the announcement of Telangana government’s imposition of night curfew till April 30 in the state to curb the rising COVID-19 cases, the theatres’ association have announced that they will keep the cinema halls shut down starting from tomorrow. However, they also stated that Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab alone will have its screening in the cinema halls till this weekend. The night curfew in Telangana state will start from 9 PM to 5 AM till April-end.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has tested positive for Covid-19. Though he has mild symptoms, he has been advised isolation. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and wished the Chief Minister a speedy recovery. KT Rama Rao announced the news on twitter and wrote, “Hon’ble CM KCR Garu has tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. He is currently isolated & being monitored by doctors. Been receiving a lot of messages with concern for his well-being. He is a gritty man & a fighter. Am sure he will recover soon with all of your prayers."
Power Star Pawan Kalyan and his costar from Vakeel Saab Nivetha Thomas recently tested positive for COVID 19 and they both are observing quarantine. Vakeel Saab, staring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role has been receiving a huge applaud from the fans and critics alike. Celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan posted their reviews on social media and noted that it is an unmissable film.