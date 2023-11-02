Theekuchi: Third single from Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah starrer Jigarthanda Double X OUT; promises vintage vibes

Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film, Jigarthanda Double X, which features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films releasing this year. The music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who is collaborating with the Petta director for an astounding seventh time.

Over the years, the duo have worked together on some incredible films like Jigarthanda, Pizza and Mahaan, and the upcoming film shows no sign of being any different. The makers of the film have already released two singles from the film, titled Maamadura and 10000 pax, both of which have been very well received by the audience. In the latest update, the third single has been released by the makers, titled Theekuchi, and the song features vocals by Santhosh Narayanan and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Check out the song below:

About the song

Theekuchi has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who also sang the song along with Yuvan Shankar Raja. The lyrics have been written by Muthamil and Poovan Matheesan. The song is quite reminiscent of the early 2000s Tamil groovy, party beats with fun lyrics. The song is sure to make anyone tap their feets, or bob their heads to the beats. In fact, at the end of the music video, Santhosh Narayanan himself terms the song as ‘vintage’.

More about Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X is the standalone sequel of the 2014 film by the same name. The film features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, and has been described by the helmer, Karthik Subbaraj, as a Pandian western. The story is speculated to revolve around an aspiring filmmaker and a local gangster, with a classic western twist to it. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on November 10th.

The film has received a U/A certification from the CBFC, and is said to have a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes. The film has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films in collaboration with Five Star Creations and Ivenio Origin. Additionally, the camera has been cranked by S. Thirunavukkarasu, while the editing department has been handled by Shafique Mohamad Ali.

