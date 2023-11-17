Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru 2: Director H Vinoth CONFIRMS sequel to Karthi starrer is in works

Back in 2017, director H Vinoth and Karthi came together for an action crime thriller film called Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The film was based on the real-life mission of the Tamil Nadu police called Operation Bawaria which took place during 1995-2006.

The film which was well-received in theaters also managed to be a beloved film for critics and is still held in high regard for the innovative screenplay it had and the thrilling experience the movie gave.

Now, speaking to the publication Vikatan, director H Vinoth has confirmed that he is planning for a sequel of the movie and it will happen after he finishes Kamal Haasan’s KH233.

H Vinoth and Karthi joining once again?

The film which was the second film for director H Vinoth after his debut film Sathuranga Vettai was actually written before the latter’s release. Now the director has said that he has developed a one-line for the film’s sequel and has narrated it to Karthi as well.

H Vinoth also conveyed that he will only complete the story of Theeran 2 after he completes his current movie KH233 with Kamal Haasan. The story or basic plot about KH233 is still kept under wraps.

As per rumors, the film is set to be based on a military backdrop and Kamal Haasan has been taking rigorous training sessions for the film’s sake. The film is expected to be heavily dependent on action and drama.

H Vinoth’s Workfront

H Vinoth was last seen working in the film Thunivu which had Ajith Kumar in the leading role. The film was theatrically released on Pongal this year and was a clash release with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The film was met with mixed reviews from critics but managed to become a hit in theaters.

Afterward, it was officially announced that H Vinoth would be joining Kamal Haasan for his next before the actor joins hands with Mani Ratnam for Thug Life. Moreover, the sequel to his debut film Sathuranga Vettai called Sathuranga Vettai 2 is still unreleased and has not provided any updates.

