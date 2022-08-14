Theerppu Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is an intriguing tale of four friends with a troubled past

Prithviraj Sukumaran has several exciting projects lined up. One of his forthcoming releases will be the suspense drama, Theerppu. As the film gears up for release on the 25th of August this year, the makers have unveiled the gripping trailer of the movie directed by Rathish Ambat.

In the video, we can see the key characters of the drama played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Isha Talwar, Saiju Kurup, Hannah Reji Koshy, and Vijay Babu indulge in a crucial conversation amidst the four walls of a closed room. The setting further hints at the circumstances that led up to the discussion and also the imminent judgment. These friends, Ramkumar, Kalyan, Parameshwaran, and Abdulla, who suffer from some troubled history meet at a place owned by Ramkumar. Their get-together ends up in a new stressful situation. The format for the drama looks similar to the one recently familiarised to Mollywood through Mohanlal’s 12th Man. The movie has been penned and financed by Murali Gopy, who is also serving as the music composer and lyricist for the flick.

Check out the trailer below:

In addition to this, Prithviraj Sukumaran also recently concluded the shoot for the Malayalam survival drama, Aadujeevitham . The filming for this much-awaited project has been finished after long 3 years. The venture was pushed for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Aadujeevitham follows the life of migrant worker Najeeb from Saudi Arabia. The film talks about the hardships faced by him as he gets stranded in the middle of the desert. The cast also includes Amala Paul as Sainu, the female lead in the drama, along with Rik Aby as Jasser and Talib Mohammad as Senior Arbab.