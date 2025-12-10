Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh’s mystery thriller online

Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga was released in theaters on November 21, 2025. Now, the film is gearing up for its digital debut. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga is scheduled to begin streaming on December 12, 2025, on the OTT platform SunNXT. The official update was shared by the streaming platform via its social media handles.

Sharing the announcement, SunNXT wrote, “Every clue hides danger. Every truth shakes you. The investigation starts soon, don’t miss the thrill! Streaming from 12 Dec only on SunNXT.”

Here’s the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga follows the story of Inspector Magudapathi, an officer known for his unorthodox methods. When a writer named Jeba is found dead at midnight, the calm of an upscale apartment complex is shattered.

As the officer investigates the crime, a young man named Aadhi begins to develop a complicated relationship with his mother's therapist, Meera, further unsettling the dynamics within the complex. With the crime scene as the backdrop, the film centers on the investigation, in which every neighbor of the writer appears to have a possible motive and a hidden secret.

Who is responsible for the crime, and why does Aadhi and Meera's relationship become a central conflict that drives the story?

Cast and crew of Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga features Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam, Vela Rama Moorthy, Thangadurai, and several others.

Written and directed by debutant Dinesh Lakshmanan, the film features music composed by Bharath Aaseevagan. It is produced by G. Arul Kumar under the GS Arts banner. The cinematography is handled by Saravanan Abimanyu, while Lawrence Kishore serves as the editor.

The flick received mixed reviews from critics upon its theatrical release. Along with the Tamil version, it was also dubbed and released in Telugu as Mufti Police.

Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh’s next

Arjun Sarja is currently filming for his upcoming releases, Seetha Payanam and the tentatively titled AGS28. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has projects such as Uttarakaanda and Mohandas in the pipeline.

