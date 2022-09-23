Then and Now: Renu Desai recalls her modeling days: Flat stomach before I had babies is like a dream

Not too long ago, Renu Desai attended the graduation ceremony of her son Akira Nanda along with former husband, Pawan Kalyan, and their daughter Aadya. A picture of these four posing for a family pic surfaced on the internet.

We all love looking back at fond memories and so does producer and former actress, Renu Desai . She recently took to her stories section of Instagram and shared a string of old pictures from her modeling days. Renu is seen posing for the camera, looking beautiful in a black top and matching trousers. These throwback pictures were captioned, "Just to see my flat stomach before I had babies is like a dream."

For those who do not know, Pawan Kalyan exchanged wedding vows for the second time with Renu Desai on 28th January 2009. The ex-couple has a son named Akira and a daughter, Aadya. They got divorced in 2012.

Up next, Pawan Kalyan will front the much-awaited action entertainer Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Penned and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie marks the first collaboration of the director and actor duo. Financed under the banner of Mega Surya Production, the project is inspired by the life of a notorious warrior, Veera Mallu. The film has been set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal will also play crucial roles in the movie, along with others.

Baahubali fame composer M. M. Keeravani has scored the music for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Gnana Shekar V.S. has looked after the camera work. Praveen K. L. has performed the editing of the drama.

