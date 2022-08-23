Then and Now: From Samantha to Dulquer Salmaan; See how these South stars transformed themselves over time

Let us see the transformation of our beloved South stars over the years.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 23, 2022 06:58 PM IST  |  11.3K
Then and Now: South stars' transformation
Then and Now: From Samantha to Dulquer Salmaan; See how these South stars transformed themselves over time
Remove Ad X
Advertisement
We all love to explore every aspect of our beloved star's life. From their filmography to their personal life to their appearance, fans keep a keen eye on everything. As is well known, celebrities are always under a lot of pressure to put their best foot forward while making an appearance both onscreen and offscreen. From their body to their speaking skills, they constantly work on themselves. 
 
When we take a look at these stars over time, we see a great deal of transformation in their looks. Some revamp their wardrobe, while some change their hair, others go for physical transformation, and all of them keep brushing up their appearance. 
 
Today, we will be seeing the impeccable journey of stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Yash, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Nayanthara, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverankda, Pooja Hedge, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sai Pallavi one by one. You might be surprised to see the difference in them over the years and notice their growth from their first film to their latest release. 
 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
 
Samantha has definitely taken her fashion game a notch higher. Yashoda star's looks have certainly improved.
 
sam_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Yash
 
From a chocolate boy to the daredevil Rocky Bhai, Yash has come a long way! 
 
yash_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Naga Chaitanya
 
Naga Chaitanya has a personal style, but his choices has improved a lot over years.
 
naga_chaitanya_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Prabhas
 
Prabhas really changed his image with his power-packed role in the Baahubali series by SS Rajamouli. 
 
prabhas_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Ram Charan
 
From the boy next door to revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ram Charan has definitely upped his game.
 
ram_charan_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Dulquer Salmaan
 
Dulquer Salmaan aka Mollywood heartthrob and Sita Ramam star has added another feather to his cap. Check out his commendable transformation.
 
dulquer_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Jr NTR
 
Jr NTR lost a lot of weight and the best example of his improved version can be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR.
 
jr_ntr_then_and_now.jpeg
Allu Arjun 
 
Icon star Allu Arjun is also constantly working on both his performance and appearance.
 
aa_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Nayanthara
 
Lady Superstar Nayanthara left all dumbstruck with her look as a dreamy bride recently as she tied the knot with beau Vignesh Shivan.
 
nayanthara_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Dhanush
 
Dhanush recently showed us his fierce side in his Hollywood debut, The Gray Man, leaving all smitten. 
 
dhanush_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Anushka Shetty
 
Anushka Shetty is known to lose and gain weight many times, hence, drastically altering her appearance. 
 
anushka_shetty_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Rana Daggubati
 
Rana Daggubati enchanted all with his physique in the Baahubali franchise. 
 
rana_daggubati_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Pooja Hedge 
 
No doubt, Pooja Hegde has achieved the status of a fashionista. 
 
pooja_hegde_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Rashmika Mandanna
 
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna literally went from cute to Woah!
 
rashmika_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Shruti Haasan 
 
From Luck, to Salaar, Shruti Haasan's evolution is amply evident. She also admitted going under the knife. 
 
shruti_haasan_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Kajal Aggarwal
 
New mommy Kajal Aggarwal's style evolution has been remarkable, to say the least.
 
kajal_aggarwal_then_and_now.jpeg
 
Sai Pallavi
 
Although Sai Pallavi has maintained her natural beauty all these years, we can see some transformation in her style and looks over time.
 
sai_pallavi_then_and_now.jpeg
 
 
Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!