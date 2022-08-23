Then and Now: From Samantha to Dulquer Salmaan; See how these South stars transformed themselves over time

We all love to explore every aspect of our beloved star's life. From their filmography to their personal life to their appearance, fans keep a keen eye on everything. As is well known, celebrities are always under a lot of pressure to put their best foot forward while making an appearance both onscreen and offscreen. From their body to their speaking skills, they constantly work on themselves.

When we take a look at these stars over time, we see a great deal of transformation in their looks. Some revamp their wardrobe, while some change their hair, others go for physical transformation, and all of them keep brushing up their appearance.

Today, we will be seeing the impeccable journey of stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Yash, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Nayanthara, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverankda, Pooja Hedge, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sai Pallavi one by one. You might be surprised to see the difference in them over the years and notice their growth from their first film to their latest release.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha has definitely taken her fashion game a notch higher. Yashoda star's looks have certainly improved.

Yash

From a chocolate boy to the daredevil Rocky Bhai, Yash has come a long way!

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya has a personal style, but his choices has improved a lot over years.

Prabhas

Prabhas really changed his image with his power-packed role in the Baahubali series by SS Rajamouli.

Ram Charan

From the boy next door to revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ram Charan has definitely upped his game.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan aka Mollywood heartthrob and Sita Ramam star has added another feather to his cap. Check out his commendable transformation.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR lost a lot of weight and the best example of his improved version can be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Allu Arjun

Icon star Allu Arjun is also constantly working on both his performance and appearance.

Nayanthara

Lady Superstar Nayanthara left all dumbstruck with her look as a dreamy bride recently as she tied the knot with beau Vignesh Shivan.

Dhanush

Dhanush recently showed us his fierce side in his Hollywood debut, The Gray Man, leaving all smitten.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is known to lose and gain weight many times, hence, drastically altering her appearance.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati enchanted all with his physique in the Baahubali franchise.

Pooja Hedge

No doubt, Pooja Hegde has achieved the status of a fashionista.

Rashmika Mandanna

Shruti Haasan

From Luck, to Salaar, Shruti Haasan's evolution is amply evident. She also admitted going under the knife.

Kajal Aggarwal

New mommy Kajal Aggarwal's style evolution has been remarkable, to say the least.

Sai Pallavi

Although Sai Pallavi has maintained her natural beauty all these years, we can see some transformation in her style and looks over time.