Then to Now: Composer S Thaman's massive transformation speaks volumes about his dedication and hardwork

Don’t we all simply love a body transformation story? It goes on to show us that anything is possible when done will zeal. Something similar has transpired with celebrated musician S Thaman. The talented artist has gone from 137 to 101 kg, dropping a whopping 36 kg.

S Thaman shared a classic before and after pictures on his social media handle and captioned it as, “Alaaaa jaringindhiii annamaataaa !! 137kgs to 101kgs.” The weight loss is making the composer look unrecognisable and the fans have flooded his comment section will appreciative comments.

Check out the post below:

Before this, another musician who made headlines with this weight loss was Adnan Sami. The singer reduced from 230 kg to 75 kg in 16 months.

Also, S Thaman had tested positive for COVID-19 in January. He informed about his health update via social media and fans along with other celebrities flooded the composer’s post with good wishes.

Meanwhile on the work front, S Thaman will be composing music for Sivakarthikeyan’s next with director Anudeep KV. The composer made the announcement on social media recently. The film tentatively titled SK20 will mark Sivakarthikeyan's debut in Telugu cinema. The film will be co-produced by Narayan Das Narang of Asian Cinemas and Suresh Productions.

He has also scored tracks for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming action-drama Bheemla Nayak. Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, the highly talked about project also stars Rana Daggubati as the lead.

