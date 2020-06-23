Then To Now: Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Samantha Akkineni, top South actress' & their drastic transformation

From Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara to Shruti Haasan, check out South Indian actresses' stylish transformation that will leave you stunned!

A lot of South Indian actresses didn't look the way they look now, in terms of their style statements and onscreen persona. They have transformed themselves over the years. While a few have gone under the knife, others had a major makeover. Being in the showbiz industry, it is very important for the actresses to transform themselves into super stylish divas as they are under constantly in the news. From Shruti Haasan to Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, here's a look at top actresses have been through an incredible transformation.

1. Shruti Haasan: The very first on the list is Shruti Haasan and we bet you will fail to recognize her at first in her throwback look. The actress herself had revealed that she had undergone plastic surgery. While most of the actress doesn't talk about it openly, Shruti has many times accepted going under the knife.

2. Nayanthara: Kollywood Ladysuperstar made her acting debut in 2003 with the film Manassinakkare. Over the years, the actress has massively worked on herself, be it in terms of acting or style. The actress has rightly earned the title of being the female superstar and is ruling the industry with her powerful roles in the films.

3. Anushka Shetty: Anushka Shetty made her debut in 2005 with the Telugu film Super and since then there has been no looking back. With magnum opus Baahubali, Anushka Shetty has become a household name in India and also internationally.

Also Read: Yash, Radhika Pandit to Dulquer Salmaan, Amal Sufiya: Here are throwback vacay photos of top 8 South celebs

4. Samantha Akkineni: Samantha Akkineni's then to now drastic transformation is sure to leave you stunned. She has now become the fashion queen of the Telugu film industry.

5. Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh is certainly one of the top heroines in the Telugu film industry and is known for her fitness as well. Check out how she looked like before the perfect makeover.

6. Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal Aggarwal, who is ruling South Indian as well as Bollywood industry, is known for taking challenging roles. The stunner, who has worked with a lot of big celebs in the industry, has gone through a tremendous body transformation.

7. Keerthy Suresh: The National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, was quite chubby initially when she stepped into the film industry. Known for her simple style statement, Keerthy Suresh has left her fans surprised every time with her transformation.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×