Then & Now PHOTOS: Akhil Akkineni is here to serve Monday motivation with his major physical transformation

Akhil Akkineni is a newcomer in the industry and the young lad has grown up around cinema veterans Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, who are his father and grandfather, respectively. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and mostly among young women for his dashing looks. His latest physical transformation look will leave you in awe and is making every women swoon over him. The actor is currently prepping hard for his next film titled Agent with director Surender Reddy. Akhil, who was visible in roles like chocolate boy, will be now seen in an intense and raw role in Agent.

Akhil underwent a major physical transformation for Agent, which will also serve right Monday motivation. Akhil’s before and after physical transformation photo will leave you in awe as it serves major fitness goals. The Hello actor, who is all lean and fit till now, turned bulky with eight pack abs. His chiseled body with fine abs and muscles is currently the talk of the town. From 65 days, Akhil has been constantly hitting the gym and sweating it for this result of chiseled body look. Take a look at the before and after photos of Akhil, they will leave you amazed.

On the work front, Akhil has two big movies in his kitty currently. The actor is currently shooting for director Surender Reddy's Agent. Tipped to be a spy action thriller, Agent stars Sakshi Vaidya opposite Akhil. The film will be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. The actor is also waiting for the release of Most Eligible Bachelor, which has been postponed due to coronavirus. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.

