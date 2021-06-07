Then & Now: Rashmika Mandanna's style transformation will leave you stunned

Rashmika Mandanna was stunning back in the day but with fashion, not much. However, her fashion choices only improved with time.

The gorgeous and super talented Rashmika Mandanna has won millions of hearts not only down South but is also popular among the North audience. She made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. The stunner later made her Telugu debut with romantic drama Chalo in 2018. Rashmika Mandanna has set foot in all the industries and there is no looking back. The Geetha Govindam actress was stunning back in the day but with fashion, not much. However, her fashion choices only improved with time.

Rashmika has made some memorable fashion choices in the last few years. She has come a long way in short span of time. Her sense of fashion then was simpler but eventually, it took a sharp turn. Though we have seen a big change in her style, her confidence and purity even today remains the same. Her personal stylist and close friend Shravya Varma has been a part of her fashion journey since the start and for a lot, credit goes to her. Her efforts and hard work have paid off really well. Sartorially speaking, 2019 and 2020 have been good years for Rashmika Mandanna, professionally as well.

Let's take a look at Rashmika’s style evolution:

2017-2018

She started with minimalist looks and became more experimental with each passing year.

2020-2021

She has graduated from heavily bronze based, to going all out with her lip colour palette, which includes more corals, pinks, deep browns and red.

Looking at the entire transformation of Rashmika, all that we have to say is that, 'Yes', she deserves the 'national crush' title.

